Politics Buhari: Ogbemudia drums support for President – pulse.ng

#1
Ogbemudia made the call in Bénin on Wednesday on the occasion of 85th posthumous birthday of his late father.

Samuel Ogbemudia Jr, the first son of late elder statesman, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, has called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome Nigeria’s …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2DeFGYN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[105]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top