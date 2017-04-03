The Muhammadu Buhari government has increased the bridging cost allowance payable to petroleum product marketers in Nigeria by 16%. Bridging cost is the allowance paid to marketers for the transportation of petroleum products from the storage depots to retail outlets across Nigeria. NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, made the announcement on Monday at the opening of the meeting between NNPC management and leaders of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, PTD, section of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG in Abuja. The tankers drivers were on strike. “I’m happy to announce to you that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has just approved the increase of bridging cost allowance from N6.20k to N7.20k. “This is a good platform for you all to discuss the issues. We expect that with this, you will call off the strike immediately,” Mr. Maikanti told the oil workers.