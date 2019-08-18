JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari Orders Nigerian Troops To Kill Bandits In Katsina – The Trent

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday, August 16, 2019, in Katsina State, charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits, ordering them “not to spare bandits’’ that have been killing, maiming and extorting innocent citizens.

Addressing 15 …

buhari.JPG

Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2KEtjqv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top