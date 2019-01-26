President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other stalwarts of Nigeria’s ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an epoch-making flag-off of the party’s campaign in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
The flag-off is scheduled to hold at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2TfRXzJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The flag-off is scheduled to hold at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2TfRXzJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]