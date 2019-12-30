Politics Buhari places travel restrictions on ministers, others – Instablog9ja

Ministers can only travel out of the country eight times in a year, Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed has disclosed.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that no minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter. Besides, no minister on a trip …

