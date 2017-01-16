President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday heaped praises on Bisi Akande, the founding interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on his 78th birthday. In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Buhari said "Akande's present role in the APC as a strong, visionary leader, a reconciling voice, strategist and stabiliser has paid off substantially in the enormous challenge of healing the ruling party, and the country." The president joined all members of the APC, friends and immediate family "of the eminent leader in celebrating the former governor of Osun State, 1999-2003, who had meritoriously served as deputy governor of Oyo State (1979-1983)."