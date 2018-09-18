Politics Buhari Praises Nigerians For Kicking ‘Selfish Leaders’ Out – Channels Television

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Nigerians for kicking ‘selfish leaders’ out of government.

He said his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and therefore, thanked Nigerians for voting in the administration in 2015....


