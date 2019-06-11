Politics Buhari reacts to emergence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila as Senate President, Speaker – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected presiding officers of the Ninth National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement Tuesday evening by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, both annointed candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as Senate President …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2XFbQ5a

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top