Politics Buhari reacts to Lagos collapsed building – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the collapse of a three-storey building, which left many feared dead in Itafaji area of Lagos Island on Wednesday.

DAILY POST reported that at least 50 children have been rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Hwut64

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top