Buhari reads riot act: I’ll deal with troublemakers - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the troubles in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence. Consequently, he has read riot act to the troublemakers: I'll identify and deal with them in due course. On his part, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar...
www.newtelegraphng.com