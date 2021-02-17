Politics Buhari reads riot act: I’ll deal with troublemakers – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Buhari reads riot act: I’ll deal with troublemakers - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the troubles in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence. Consequently, he has read riot act to the troublemakers: I'll identify and deal with them in due course. On his part, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar...
