JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari reappoints agency DG enmeshed in corruption scandals – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Director-General of the Enugu-based Project Development Institute (PRODA), Charles Agulanna, who is mired in corruption allegations, has been reappointed by the Buhari administration Mr Agulanna is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud. He has also been summoned, at least, …

buhari1.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NXxRMd
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top