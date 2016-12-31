President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian army to keep up the fight against insurgency, militancy and terrorism in the country. He spoke on Friday night when he received the flag retrieved from a Boko Haram camp captured by the Nigerian army. "We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country," he said. “All these political madness in the country where in the north east, the Niger Delta or in the East. There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So, even for personal reason you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”