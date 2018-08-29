President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the historic Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) as passed by the national assembly, TheCable Petrobarometer understands.The proposed law, which is conceived to liberalise the governance structure of Nigeria’s oil industry, is one of the four bills in which the omnibous Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was broken into by the legislature after over a decade of motion without movement.TheCable Petrobarometer learnt that Buhari has sent back the bill to the national assembly on three grounds.