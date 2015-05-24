Politics Buhari Rejects Rolls Royce Offer in London

#1
Nigeria - President-elect Muhammadu Buhari on Friday turned down the use of a Rolls Royce made available for him by the Nigerian High Commission in London.



The Nation reports that officials of the High Commission were dumbfounded when, on landing at the Heathrow Airport, he declined to make use of the Rolls Royce and other facilities offered him.

After exchanging pleasantries with the embassy officials led by the High Commissioner, Dr Dalhatu Tafida, the president-elect politely told them that his visit was strictly private and he had made arrangement for all his needs while in the UK.

He reportedly thanked them for the warm reception and quickly hopped into a less flamboyant car he had arranged for and drove out of the airport.

#Nigeria #Buhari #London
 
[9526]
curator

curator

Administrator
Curators
#2
#2
He should have rejected the first class BA ticket to London for a few days. It cost less than hiring the Rolls Royce :) [USERGROUP=4]@Senior Curators[/USERGROUP]
 
curator

curator

Administrator
Curators
#3
#3
Spin doctors doing over time... let us hope it is not a sign of things to come.
 
Temitope

Temitope

Temitope Akinola
Curators
#4
#4
Seriously? @curator, first class cost less than renting a Rolls Royce?
 
Jules

Jules

Social Member
Curators
#5
#5
This is just the beginning
 
Temitope

Temitope

Temitope Akinola
Curators
#6
#6
Lequte said:
Nigeria - President-elect Muhammadu Buhari on Friday turned down the use of a Rolls Royce made available for him by the Nigerian High Commission in London.

View attachment 50810

the president-elect politely told them that his visit was strictly private and he had made arrangement for all his needs while in the UK.
Click to expand...
But was it also a private visit that led him to David Cameron, where they discussed issues relating to Nigeria's security and endemic corruption?
 
Jules

Jules

Social Member
Curators
#7
#7
Temitope said:
But was it also a private visit that led him to David Cameron, where they discussed issues relating to Nigeria's security and endemic corruption?
Click to expand...
Cameron is old buddy
 
curator

curator

Administrator
Curators
#9
#9
Just to be clear - I think he should fly first class, I also think he should use the phantom - what I don't like is silly spin. The president-elect will be judged by his work in office, let us stop the Saint Buhari and just leave it at Sai Buhari for now.
 
D

david mike

Member
#12
#12
There are many companies available in the market that offers the services of London chauffeur car hire. We have a broad range of highly reputable cars available in our garages, and we make sure that each of our clients can get the qualitative service.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top