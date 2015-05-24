President-elect Muhammadu Buhari on Friday turned down the use of a Rolls Royce made available for him by the Nigerian High Commission in London.The Nation reports that officials of the High Commission were dumbfounded when, on landing at the Heathrow Airport, he declined to make use of the Rolls Royce and other facilities offered him.fter exchanging pleasantries with the embassy officials led by the High Commissioner, Dr Dalhatu Tafida, the president-elect politely told them that his visit was strictly private and he had made arrangement for all his needs while in the UK.He reportedly thanked them for the warm reception and quickly hopped into a less flamboyant car he had arranged for and drove out of the airport.#Nigeria #Buhari #London