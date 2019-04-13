Metro Buhari Rekindles Hope for Return of Remaining Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu – Thisdaylive

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has rekindled hope for the release of the remaining schoolgirls of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State kidnapped five years ago and Leah Sharibu who was kidnapped from Dapchi Science Secondary School last year by Boko Haram terrorists.

He said there is hope about their return …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2PamSMh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top