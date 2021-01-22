Politics Buhari renews NPA MD, Usman’s appointment for another 5 years – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Buhari renews NPA MD, Usman's appointment for another 5 years - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for anothe five years. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also approved the...
