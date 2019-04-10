President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Tuesday night, a day ahead of schedule.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was initially scheduled to return to Abuja from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday at about 1.30 a.m.However, the presidential aircraft carrying the president, his aides and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 10.45 p.m.