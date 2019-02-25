President Muhammadu Buhari spent some good time today at this farm hometown, Daura, Katsina State while awaiting the results presidential election.
Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, at a polling …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2U2pHRb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, at a polling …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2U2pHRb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]