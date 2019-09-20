President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared that the resolution of conflict situations in African countries remains a key component in the overall development of the continent.
He spoke during the opening session of the ongoing Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa in Egypt and was contained in a statement signed and forwarded to DAILY POST by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
