President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the federal government of Nigeria was determined to tackle the problem of youth unemployment in the country.
The president, who was represented at the 13th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, said his government would achieve this through …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Hdv24g
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president, who was represented at the 13th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, said his government would achieve this through …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Hdv24g
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[105]