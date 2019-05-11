Politics Buhari reveals solution to youth unemployment in Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the federal government of Nigeria was determined to tackle the problem of youth unemployment in the country.

The president, who was represented at the 13th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, said his government would achieve this through …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Hdv24g

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[105]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top