In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator - Punch Newspaper
- Katsina attack: Atiku asks FG to deploy 24-hour military protection in schools - The Cable News
- ‘COVID can’t hold Lagos down’ — Sanwo-Olu embarks on lone walk - The Cable
- INEC: Senate declines confirmation of Buhari’s aide, requests fresh nominee – The Nation News
- You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria – New Telegraph
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator - Punch Newspaper
https://punchng.com/buhari-sacks-nddc-boss-pondei-appoints-interim-administrator/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Katsina attack: Atiku asks FG to deploy 24-hour military protection in schools - The Cable News
https://www.thecable.ng/katsina-attack-atiku-asks-fg-to-deploy-24-hour-military-protection-in-schools/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - PHOTOS: ‘COVID can’t hold Lagos down’ — Sanwo-Olu embarks on lone walk - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/photos-covid-cant-hold-lagos-down-sanwo-olu-embarks-on-lone-walk
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - INEC: Senate declines confirmation of Buhari’s aide, requests fresh nominee – The Nation News
https://thenationonlineng.net/inec-senate-declines-confirmation-of-buharis-aide-requests-fresh-nominee/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria – New Telegraph
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/you-lack-powers-over-us-cnn-tells-nigeria-2/
www.nigerianbulletin.com