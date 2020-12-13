Video Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator | Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator - Punch Newspaper
  • Katsina attack: Atiku asks FG to deploy 24-hour military protection in schools - The Cable News
  • ‘COVID can’t hold Lagos down’ — Sanwo-Olu embarks on lone walk - The Cable
  • INEC: Senate declines confirmation of Buhari’s aide, requests fresh nominee – The Nation News
  • You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria – New Telegraph

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/buhari-sacks-nddc-boss-pondei-appoints-interim-administrator/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Katsina attack: Atiku asks FG to deploy 24-hour military protection in schools - The Cable News

https://www.thecable.ng/katsina-attack-atiku-asks-fg-to-deploy-24-hour-military-protection-in-schools/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - PHOTOS: ‘COVID can’t hold Lagos down’ — Sanwo-Olu embarks on lone walk - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-covid-cant-hold-lagos-down-sanwo-olu-embarks-on-lone-walk
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - INEC: Senate declines confirmation of Buhari’s aide, requests fresh nominee – The Nation News

https://thenationonlineng.net/inec-senate-declines-confirmation-of-buharis-aide-requests-fresh-nominee/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/you-lack-powers-over-us-cnn-tells-nigeria-2/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator - Punch Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
221
ese
E
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Drama As NDDC MD, Pondei, ‘Slumps’ During Reps Committee Interrogation |Latest NDDC Update
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video President Buhari Has Ordered Probe Into Lekki Shootings – Minister Reveals | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | NDDC Probe: I’m shocked people thought I was acting when I fainted ― Pondei | Latest NDDC Update
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | EFCC: We’re investigating Akpabio, Pondei over corruption allegations in NDDC| Latest EFCC Update
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top