President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the Government of Japan to support the country in combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea as well as illegal fishing in the region.
The President stated this in Yokohama, Japan, during a bilateral meeting between Nigerian delegation and Japanese officials led by …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zttKxz
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President stated this in Yokohama, Japan, during a bilateral meeting between Nigerian delegation and Japanese officials led by …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2zttKxz
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]