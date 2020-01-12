Metro Buhari sends goodwill message to Ribadu’s sons on their wedding – P.M. News

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of goodwill to two sons of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, who married their heartthrobs on Saturday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and …

nuhu.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2tM6Fq9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top