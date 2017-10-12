Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Business Buhari Set to Review Privatization of Power Sector

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Oct 12, 2017 at 6:30 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The federal government has hinted on reviewing the privatization of the nation's power sector.

    On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari insinuated that the privatisation of power plants in the country would soon be reviewed to enable government restructure their ownership and capacity to deliver value to the people.

    Speaking at the closing of the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit, NES in Abuja Buhari hinted that the review would involve the restructuring of the ownership of the power plants to ensure that owners who do not demonstrate sufficient capacity to operate the facilities cede their stakes to new investors.

    Represented by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Buhari said this was to open up the sector for new investors to bring in fresh capital to make the plants more functional.

    He said negotiations would commence with power generation companies, DISCOs where the country is having the most difficulties in ensuring adequate power supply.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 12, 2017 at 6:30 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Review Privatization
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Hit $32.7Bn, Highest in 2 Years

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 4:34 PM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      833
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 9, 2017 at 4:34 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Kachikwu Was Duly Informed About Contract Awards – NNPC Reacts

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 12:40 PM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      8
      Views:
      2,242
      Samguine
      Oct 10, 2017 at 12:40 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      NNPC Gets Green Light To Reply Kachikwu's Letter

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 8:27 AM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      946
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 9, 2017 at 8:27 AM
    4. Lequte
      Business

      Buhari Appoints Aisha Ahmad as New CBN Deputy Governor

      Lequte, Oct 5, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,287
      Lequte
      Oct 5, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      President Buhari Reviews 13% Derivation to oil-Producing States

      RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,278
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 28, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      President Buhari Ready To Diversify FG Revenue, Begins Review Of Tax Policy

      RemmyAlex, Aug 11, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      510
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 11, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria: President Buhari Reviews Petrol Subsidy Removal

      Lequte, Jul 14, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,624
      Lequte
      Jul 14, 2015

    Comments