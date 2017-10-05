Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics Buhari Shocked Over Ibe Kachikwu's Explosive Memo

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 1:43 PM. Views count: 3

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The President and cabinet members were shocked by the issues raised by the minister. Of state of rpEtroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in the explosive leaked memo.

    According to The Nation, the President has scheduled a fact finding session with the Ministe.

    A source confided in The Nation that: “This audience is already in the schedule of the President today. Kachikwu will have the opportunity to explain what went wrong in the NNPC and the insubordination of the GMD.

    “For instance, the issue of lack of access to the President and sidelining him are really strange. Buhari wants to go into the details.”

    buhari coverface.JPG

    The source added: “President Buhari does not condone indiscipline. There is a high probability that some of the allegations were not brought to his notice.

    “The real questions are: Why did GMD Baru sideline his supervising Minister? How did Baru get approval for the contracts? Could he have misled the government with a cover-up memo? Did anybody or group take advantage of the President’s medical trip?

    “The Presidency may probe these allegations against Baru”.

    “The Presidency will certainly not spare the rod and the President is determined to get to the root of the $25billion contracts,” the source said.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 1:43 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Shocked Kachikwu's
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      UNGA: Guests, Dignitaries Shocked As Buhari Arrived In A Convoy Of 4 Vehicles

      RemmyAlex, Sep 20, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,284
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 20, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      2019 Election: Shock As Buhari's Minister Openly Declares Support For Atiku [VIDEO]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 6, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      4,234
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 6, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Fani-Kayode Makes Shocking Revelation, Says Coup Looms

      RemmyAlex, May 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      4,241
      chukwuka moses
      May 18, 2017
    4. Oluogunjobi
      Politics

      Buhari Expresses Shock Over Calabar Viewing Centre Tragedy

      Oluogunjobi, Apr 21, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,136
      Ichartmypath
      Apr 22, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Will Shock Nigerians on May 29 – APC

      RemmyAlex, Apr 11, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      17,235
      Tochukwu1
      Apr 11, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Politics

      El Rufai Explosive Memo: President Buhari in Shock - The Sun

      Lequte, Mar 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      7,630
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 18, 2017
    7. kemi
      Politics

      SaharaReporters Reveals Shocking Details of Buhari’s Treatment in UK

      kemi, Feb 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,017
      kemi
      Feb 28, 2017

    Comments

  2. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Everything shocks this President
     
    Jules, Oct 5, 2017 at 1:47 PM
    #2
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Thank God he is a president with Shock absorber
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 2:01 PM
    #3