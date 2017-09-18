Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to open a new investigation into the death of late President Umar Yar’Adua. Shehu Sani's reation is coming at a time the Kaduna stater governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was caught on tape reportedly said former president Umar Yar'adua ended up dead while fighting with him. The Kaduna senator in a Facebook post said that Buhari should ensure that the real cause of Yar’Adua’s death is investigated without any delay. He said: “With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death, President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late president. The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural, terminal illness, recent revelations has proved otherwise. We must clear this fog of history. What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and who killed Umaru Yar'adua? Related: [Video] Musa Yar'Adua Fought With Me And Ended Up In The Grave - Gov El-Rufai