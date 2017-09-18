Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Should Investigate Yar Adua's Death

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 18, 2017 at 3:58 PM.

    Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to open a new investigation into the death of late President Umar Yar’Adua.

    Shehu Sani's reation is coming at a time the Kaduna stater governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was caught on tape reportedly said former president Umar Yar'adua ended up dead while fighting with him.

    The Kaduna senator in a Facebook post said that Buhari should ensure that the real cause of Yar’Adua’s death is investigated without any delay.

    He said: “With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death, President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late president.

    The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural, terminal illness, recent revelations has proved otherwise. We must clear this fog of history. What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and who killed Umaru Yar'adua?

