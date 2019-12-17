Politics Buhari signs 2020 appropriation bill into law – P.M. News

#1
Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N10.59 trillion into law.

At the budget signing were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and others....

buhari.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ErZ2Hr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top