President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N8.91 trillion into law. The national assembly had passed the budget into law after increasing the budget size from its initial N8.83 trillion. Buhari signed the budget on Monday, less than 48 hours to his inauguration for a second …
