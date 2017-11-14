President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, broke protocial by snubbing another Guard of Honour mounted for him at the Abakaliki Government House. making it the second time in one single day, the president will be snubbing the official activities. Earlier the president did not inspect the Guard of Honour mounted in his honour by soldiers of the Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki. It was gathered that his failure to inspect the Guard of Honour was to safe time for other numerous engagements lined up for his visit.