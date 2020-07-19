Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Politics Buhari, stakeholders seek local content, infrastructure expansion – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
guardian.ng

Buhari, stakeholders seek local content, infrastructure expansion | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, yesterday, reiterated the need to expand local content development in Nigeria across sectors, as part of measures to address unemployment, poverty, and help the country become self-reliant. Speaking at the virtual...
guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top