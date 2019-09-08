JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari still on course to visit SA’s Ramaphosa – Presidency – Olisa.tv

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to South Africa next month remains on course to reinforce “the strong bonds between the two countries” and jointly develop responses to problems affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria, the presidency said on Saturday.

In the wake of public violence in …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2N3EefR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top