President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to South Africa next month remains on course to reinforce “the strong bonds between the two countries” and jointly develop responses to problems affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria, the presidency said on Saturday.
In the wake of public violence in …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2N3EefR
Get More Nigeria Political News
In the wake of public violence in …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2N3EefR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]