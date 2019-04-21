Buba Galadima, a former ally to President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged him to swear with the Qur’an that he did not rig the 2019 presidential election.
Galadima who is also the spokesman to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lambasted President Buhari. He said …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2UN2gjt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Galadima who is also the spokesman to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lambasted President Buhari. He said …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2UN2gjt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]