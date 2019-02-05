Politics Buhari swears in 27-year-old female lawyer as ICPC board member – TheCable

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in 27-year-old Hannatu Muhammad as a member of the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Muhammad was appointed as one of the board members to represent the youth in compliance with the provision of the ICPC Act. ...



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2GnzQUK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top