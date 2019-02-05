President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in 27-year-old Hannatu Muhammad as a member of the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).
Muhammad was appointed as one of the board members to represent the youth in compliance with the provision of the ICPC Act. ...
