Buhari, three governors, others jet out of Nigeria; to receive highest honour

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, depart Nigeria for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 172nd Independence anniversary celebrations of the country. Buhari will attend the ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour and will receive: “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers” …

