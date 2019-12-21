President Muhammadu Buhari has called on governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to start fulfilling their promises to the people.
The president challenged the governors in a statement on today, after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EGM20G
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president challenged the governors in a statement on today, after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EGM20G
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]