Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari to Buy N400m Vehicles for Jonathan, OBJ

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Dec 28, 2016 at 7:16 AM. Views count: 502

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The federal government of Nigeria is making plans to buy vehicles worth N400m for former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo and others heads of state in 2017.

    The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year.

    According to the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly, N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State.

    Also, N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Dec 28, 2016 at 7:16 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments