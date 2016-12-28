The federal government of Nigeria is making plans to buy vehicles worth N400m for former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo and others heads of state in 2017. The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year. According to the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly, N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State. Also, N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.