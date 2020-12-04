Politics Buhari to Gambian president: Why we played key role in ousting Jammeh – New Telegraph


Buhari to Gambian president: Why we played key role in ousting Jammeh - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration played a key role in ousting former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, because it was the last thing it could do in leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the onslaught against the sit-tight presidents. According to...
