Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Buhari to release N600 billion for capital expenditure in 3 months – Nairametrics

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration would release the sum of N600 billion for Capital Expenditure between October and December 2019.

The President, who revealed this during his 59th Independence Day speech earlier on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, explained that the fund was …

pmb.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2nlTv04

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top