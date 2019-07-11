President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for beating South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
Buhari described the victory over Bafana Bafana as well deserved. He also said it marked …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2S3JMGE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari described the victory over Bafana Bafana as well deserved. He also said it marked …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2S3JMGE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]