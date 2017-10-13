The Young Progressive Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend and investigate the allegation and counter allegation of misappropriation and gross abuse of office against Dr. Maikanti Baru and Dr. Ibe Kachukwu in order to ascertain the level of culpability in the fraudulent award of contracts to the tune of 26 billion dollars without following due process by the former and the probe of the later tenure as GMD NNPC. Chairman of YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakirialso, in a statement, called for the immediate appointment of a substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources who can effectively see to the day to day running of the Ministry and whom Nigerians can hold accountable for any breach of public trust. YPP also wants the immediate implementation of the report submitted by the Presidential panel headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo set up to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke. "The President Muhammadu Buhari administration should concentrate on building strong institutions that does not depend on any individual to fight corruption or drive good governance. "It is instructive that the above recommendations be strictly implemented in order for the present administration to gain back the confidence of majority of Nigerians who have come to see the ongoing anti-corruption war as selective and only targeted at anybody but members of the APC and the Executive. "Conclusively, we would like to congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for Russia 2018 against all odds and showing our leaders how to unite our people and that impossible is nothing if only we can shun our differences by uniting as a people in pursuit of a common goal of making Nigeria a better place not only for our generation but for generations yet unborn".