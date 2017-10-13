Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics Buhari Urged To Suspend Baru, Kachikwu

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017 at 8:52 AM. Views count: 107

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Young Progressive Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend and investigate the allegation and counter allegation of misappropriation and gross abuse of office against Dr. Maikanti Baru and Dr. Ibe Kachukwu in order to ascertain the level of culpability in the fraudulent award of contracts to the tune of 26 billion dollars without following due process by the former and the probe of the later tenure as GMD NNPC.

    Chairman of YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakirialso, in a statement, called for the immediate appointment of a substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources who can effectively see to the day to day running of the Ministry and whom Nigerians can hold accountable for any breach of public trust.

    YPP also wants the immediate implementation of the report submitted by the Presidential panel headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo set up to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke.

    Buhari Kachikwu and Baru.jpg

    "The President Muhammadu Buhari administration should concentrate on building strong institutions that does not depend on any individual to fight corruption or drive good governance.

    "It is instructive that the above recommendations be strictly implemented in order for the present administration to gain back the confidence of majority of Nigerians who have come to see the ongoing anti-corruption war as selective and only targeted at anybody but members of the APC and the Executive.

    "Conclusively, we would like to congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for Russia 2018 against all odds and showing our leaders how to unite our people and that impossible is nothing if only we can shun our differences by uniting as a people in pursuit of a common goal of making Nigeria a better place not only for our generation but for generations yet unborn".
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017 at 8:52 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Urged Suspend
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Falana Urges Buhari To Resign As Petroleum Minister, Reorganises NNPC

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 7:56 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      769
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 9, 2017 at 7:56 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Urged To Approve Recruitment Of 31,000 Police Officers Yearly

      RemmyAlex, Sep 24, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,733
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 24, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Governor Amosun Urges Minister Alhassan To Resign

      RemmyAlex, Sep 10, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,429
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 10, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      President Buhari Urged To Take Urgent Medical Leave

      RemmyAlex, May 2, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      857
      gigtym
      May 2, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Biafra: Okorocha Urges Buhari To Release Nnamdi Kanu

      RemmyAlex, Mar 26, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      992
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 26, 2017
    6. kemi
      Politics

      Pray For President Buhari – Atiku Urges Nigerians

      kemi, Feb 10, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,510
      kemi
      Feb 10, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Buhari Urged to Sack Custom Boss Hameed Ali for Gross Incompetence

      Lequte, Feb 1, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,407
      Lequte
      Feb 1, 2017

    Comments