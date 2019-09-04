JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari Urges Police, Army, Others To End Insecurity In Nigeria – Sahara Reporters

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all security challenges facing the country.

The President said that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria....

buhari.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LiFOHa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top