President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where he condemned those killing innocent persons in the name of Islam.
The president, while sympathizing with the IDPs, assured all victims of banditry …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TyesR5
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president, while sympathizing with the IDPs, assured all victims of banditry …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TyesR5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]