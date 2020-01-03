Politics Buhari vows not to interfere in Ganduje-Emir Sanusi feud – P.M. News

President Muhammadu Buhari pledged Friday not to interfere in the recurring dispute between Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Buhari spoke today when he hosted Ganduje, prominent sons of Kano and the newly elected lawmakers of …

