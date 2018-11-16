President Muhammadu Buhari says fighting corruption takes longer time, especially with the need to adhere to the rule of law. He stated this on Friday when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, at the State House in Abuja.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2QOjmqY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2QOjmqY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]