Metro Buhari Vows To Ensure Recovered Monies Do Not Return To ‘Looters’ – Channels Television

President Muhammadu Buhari says fighting corruption takes longer time, especially with the need to adhere to the rule of law. He stated this on Friday when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, at the State House in Abuja.....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2QOjmqY

