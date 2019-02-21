The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said the postponed presidential election for Saturday may not hold. The IPOB Leader said this on Wednesday night in a live broadcast.
Describing election as ‘sham’, Kanu said Saturday polls may not hold because ‘Jubril …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EmTxe8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Describing election as ‘sham’, Kanu said Saturday polls may not hold because ‘Jubril …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EmTxe8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]