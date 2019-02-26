Politics Buhari vs Atiku: APC rejects presidential election results, tells INEC what to do – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has rejected the results of the Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the state chairman of the party, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, also called on the Independent National Electoral …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XrDqDA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top