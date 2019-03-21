An audio has emerged of co-covener of ‘Our Mumu Don Do Movement’ Charlyboy allegedly confessing to collecting money from Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council.
DAILY POST recalls that Adeyanju on Wednesday revealed that Charlyboy confessed to him that he collected money …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uh5Q5G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
DAILY POST recalls that Adeyanju on Wednesday revealed that Charlyboy confessed to him that he collected money …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uh5Q5G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]