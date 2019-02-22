Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Osinbajo writes open letter to Nigerians [Full text] – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday urged Nigerians to return the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said though the postponement of 2019 Presidential and National Assembly polls came unexpected, the electorate must not discouraged. This was contained in an open letter he wrote, titled “A time …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2U3lNaO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[139]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top