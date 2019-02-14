Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), has urged Nigerians to vote for people “they have conviction will do good for Nigeria”.
In an interview with The Sun, Ashimolowo warned the electorates not to sell their votes, as they go to the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tmhtb6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In an interview with The Sun, Ashimolowo warned the electorates not to sell their votes, as they go to the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tmhtb6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]