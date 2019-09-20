Politics Buhari vs Jonathan: How ex-INEC Chairman, Jega saved Nigeria’s democracy from collapse – Garba Shehu - Daily Trust

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that democracy in Nigeria would have collapsed if Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, caved in on the pressure to deny President Muhammadu Buhari victory in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu, stated this while appearing on a special end of the year programme ‘2019 End Of A Decade’ on Channels Television.

